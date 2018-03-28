Man arrested after throwing piece of wood off bridge over I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after throwing a piece of wood off of a bridge over I-40.

Police say they responded to the area of S. Western Ave. and I-40 WB off-ramp in Oklahoma City on March 24 after a report of a man throwing objects off the bridge over I-40.

The officer who responded found Roland Speer, 62, and a witness, at the scene.

The witness told the officer that Speer was throwing a piece of wood off of the bridge.

Police say a piece of wood was found on the highway under the bridge.

Speer admitted to drinking a bottle of liquor and was arrested for throwing objects at vehicles, a felony.

His bond was set at $100,000.