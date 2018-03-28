Norman man accused of raping woman he met on Campus Corner 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. – A Norman man was arrested after police say he raped a woman he went home with after a night out.

The woman told police she went to meet friends on Campus Corner. That’s where she met Socrates Tchaikovsky Louis.

According to court documents, the two of them went back to her place, though she told police she still didn’t know him, and drank more.

Later, she said he became sexually aggressive, and when she tried to escape, a fight ensued and she passed out. That’s when police said he raped her.

The victim was eventually able to fight back and break free, running into her apartment and calling for help.

Police said Louis left his wallet, driver’s license, and cell phone at her home.

Louis was arrested and charged with rape and forcible oral sodomy. He was released on a $400,000 bond.

Karla Docter with the YWCA said most of the time, rape occurs when the victim knows and even trusts the attacker.

“When it comes down to situations like this, you have established some form of trust with an individual,” Docter said.

“It’s about power and control, it’s about taking something from somebody else,” Karla said, “dehumanizing, demoralizing, and being entitled that I deserve this.”

There are numerous services available at the YWCA for victims of rape and sexual violence, including a 24-hour hotline available at (405) 943-7273.