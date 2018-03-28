Officials at governor’s office respond to representative’s tweet about Stillwater swim team

STILLWATER, Okla. – Officials with the governor’s office say they are planning to invite a swim team to the Capitol after being named state champions.

It is common practice for Gov. Fallin to recognize Oklahomans by signing a citation in their name.

However, a state representative said that his hometown team was not given the same honor recently.

Rep. Cory Williams, a Democrat representing Stillwater, recently tweeted that Gov. Fallin had refused to sign a citation for the Stillwater swim team.

“Dear @GovMaryFallin, just wanted to say thank you for REFUSING to sign a citation recognizing my Stillwater High women swimmers as State Champs. Keep it classy & keep doing it all for the kids” Rep. Cory Williams tweeted earlier this week.

When News 4 asked officials at the governor’s office why a citation was not signed, they said it is in the works.

“The governor was out of state on an economic development recruiting effort and unavailable to sign Representative Williams’ citation. However, she would like to invite members of the Stillwater High School swim team to come to the state Capitol where she can present them with a proclamation, and for a picture that includes Stillwater’s legislative delegation,” a statement from Michael McNutt, communications director at Gov. Fallin’s office, read.