Oklahoma company makes it their business to protect other businesses

OKLAHOMA CITY - As we enter into severe weather season, many people are thinking about protecting the precious things in life like our families and homes. But, businesses are focused on protecting their information and computer systems.

MIDCON said they’re providing the perfect spot for businesses to do just that. They just recently finished their third “bunker” in Oklahoma, a secret location in northwest Oklahoma City with 12 inch thick steel reinforced walls built to withstand a direct hit from an F5 tornado or any seismic activity.

“Data’s extremely important now," said Greg Blakely, director of Business Development for MIDCON. "You lose that data, that would put a lot of companies out of business.”

Inside the building sit rows of black cages with little blinking lights inside.

It doesn’t look like much. But, to the companies who rent space inside, it’s everything.

“This is our core. This is what keeps our company running,” said Larry Fuller, senior vice-president of Customer Operations for Dobson Technologies.

Dobson Technologies houses their servers and desktops inside the bunker.

“This is the life blood of our business right here," Fuller said. "If this goes down, we’re out of business."

Blakely is confident nothing can touch the sensitive information inside their building.

They have a high tech fire suppression system and backup electrical and mechanical systems. They also have two giant generators and 72 hours worth of diesel on site.

“It has its own separate F5 tornado proof, seismic proof,” Blakely said.

At another location in the metro, MIDCON even has office space. So, if an Oklahoma company is wiped out by a storm or incapacitated by flooding, their employees can be in that space the next day, working, not skipping a beat.

It gives a peace of mind to their clients during severe weather season and all year round.

MIDCON has two bunkers in the metro area and one in Broken Arrow.