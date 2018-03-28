× Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly pointing gun during road rage incident

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun during a road rage incident.

On Tuesday, around 1:30 p.m., two men were reportedly involved in a road rage incident on Broadway Extension.

According to the police report, one man told police that he and the other man were cutting each other off in their cars.

At one point, the man said the other man pulled up next to him and pointed a gun at him.

That is when the man called police.

Using the suspect’s vehicle description provided by the victim, police were able to locate the suspect’s car.

The suspect, identified as Marcus Maxey, 27, was quickly arrested.

Maxey told police he did not have a pistol in his vehicle, saying he only had a BB gun; however, he claimed it was not loaded and said he never pointed it at the other man.

Maxey was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County jail for pointing a firearm at another.