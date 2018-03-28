Oklahoma man facing federal charges after caught with $5 million worth of marijuana

TULSA, Okla. – A man in Tulsa is facing a federal complaint after being caught with millions of dollars worth of marijuana.

The complaint obtained by FOX 23 states that officers executed search warrants at 34-year-old Kong Meng Vang’s home and business, Vang Dyno Performance, in Tulsa.

While searching the properties, officers discovered nearly 1,500 pounds of marijuana in two rental trucks, three semi-automatic handguns and several additional firearms.

Investigators say the marijuana was reportedly worth about $5 million wholesale.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Vang was charged with possession of more than 100 kilograms of marijuana with intent to distribute.