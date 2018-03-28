Oklahoma mother charged after allegedly lying about being abused to collect donations

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A Midwest City woman who is accused of scamming metro residents out of thousands of dollars in cash and gifts is now facing charges.

In September, Jacee Cartwright used Facebook to contact people and ask them for food, clothes and supplies for herself and her three children.

She said they were living out of a car and had nothing following an abusive marriage. A church group in Moore came to her aid, buying and taking up donations by the truckload and delivering them to the mother.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Cartwright was never abused and made everything up.

“Cartwright told me she had been receiving assistance from numerous people for several months and that she had ‘taken it too far.’ Cartwright confessed that she had made up the circumstances she had posted on Facebook so that she could get assistance from others. She said she got the idea after seeing a single mother post similar circumstances and receive assistance from the public. She told me her husband was not abusive and she had not left him. Cartwright told me she and her husband are current on their rent and utilities and that her husband has a full time job,” the affidavit states.

Generous citizens say she was accepting donations through one Facebook account and selling items on another.

“At first, I didn’t really believe it. I thought that there had to be some kind of explanation, but that’s just me so that’s when I started looking into it. I found out the profile I had been speaking to her on was a second profile,” Cidne Henry told News 4.

“You just want to help people, and it just sucks when your family has been used. We spent a lot of time, money and effort,” said Angel Landry.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Wednesday, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater filed charges against Cartwright for the scam.

Cartwright is facing charges of unlawfully using a computer network for purpose of obtaining money by use of a false representation and obtaining money by trick or deception.