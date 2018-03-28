Oklahoma woman arrested after allegedly making bomb threat against local schools

CLAREMORE, Okla. – Investigators say an Oklahoma woman is facing charges after allegedly calling in a bomb threat to a local school district.

On Tuesday, Claremore police say an anonymous bomb threat was made against seven Claremore Public School campuses.

Students were evacuated and moved to a safe location while officers worked to clear the buildings.

Fortunately, no devices were found.

Authorities ultimately arrested 48-year-old Stephanie Louise Montgomery on a felony complaint of making terroristic threats.

“Montgomery’s actions caused significant disruption to the peace, safety, and stable learning environment for our students. Her careless, criminal actions resulted in the needless expenditure of resources of public safety, school staff, and working parents,” a statement by Claremore Police Chief Stan Brown read.

Investigators tell FOX 23 that Montgomery confessed to calling in the threat.

Authorities say Montgomery cannot leave the jail because she is on suicide watch.