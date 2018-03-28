× OSU Signs Mike Boynton to Contract Extension

Oklahoma State announced on Wednesday evening it has signed men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton to a contract extension.

It’s a two-year extension from his original five-year deal, and will pay him $1.6 million next season, with a raise of $125,000 per season each subsequent year.

The deal keeps Boynton under contract through the 2023-24 season.

Boynton just finished his first season as the Cowboys head coach, leading them to the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament, a regular season sweep of Big 12 champion Kansas, and upset wins over West Virginia, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma.

OSU issued a news release announcing the extension, with the following comments from Boynton:

“I want to first thank coach Holder, President Burns Hargis and the OSU Board of Regents,” Boynton said. “One year ago they provided me with the opportunity of a lifetime. They believed in me, and their leap of faith is greatly appreciated. Today’s announcement signifies another level of commitment – a commitment to our staff, our program and our unified vision of what Cowboy basketball can become.”

“I am more excited than ever for what the possibilities are for this program,” Boynton said. “Together, we will get back to the top of the college basketball mountain and bring a championship to Stillwater.”