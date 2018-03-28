× OU’s Trae Young Wooden Award Finalist

Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young was named on Wednesday one of five finalists for the John Wooden Award, which goes to the national player of the year in college basketball.

Young also made the ten player team as a Wooden All-American.

Young became the first player to ever lead the nation in both scoring and assists, averaging 27. 4 points a game and 8.7 assists a game.

Young is a unanimous All-America selection by the four organizations recognized by the NCAA: The Sporting News, Associated Press, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Association of Basketball Coaches.

The Wooden All-America team is regarded as a prestigious team as well, and the Wooden Award is one of the premier national player of the year honors.

The other finalists along with Young are DeAndre Ayton of Arizona, Duke’s Marvin Bagley, Jalen Brunson of Villanova and Devonte’ Graham of Kansas.

The winner of the Wooden Award will be announced April 6.