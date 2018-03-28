Photos of Norman 7-Eleven clerk helping woman to car in the rain are going viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Photos of a Norman convenience store clerk helping a woman to her car while it was raining are going viral.

Earlier this week, Cameron Mills shared three photos to his Facebook page that show a clerk at 7-Eleven help a woman to her car while it was raining.

"I saw this today at 711 at Robinson and Flood this guy held this lady's arm, carried her drink, and walked her to her car while it was raining. Then he stood there and pumped her fuel. I don't know his name but Sir, you are a good man. I hope this goes viral and he gets the thank you he deserves," Mills posted to Facebook.

The post has been shared more than 15,000 times on Facebook.