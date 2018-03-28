Planned Parenthood branch calls for ‘Disney princess who’s had an abortion’, then deletes tweet

A Planned Parenthood branch in Pennsylvania is responding after tweeting that Disney should add an animated princess “who’s had an abortion” or is “pro-choice.”

Planned Parenthood Keystone, a branch based in the Lehigh Valley, tweeted Tuesday: “We need a disney princess who’s had an abortion. We need a disney princess who’s pro-choice. We need a disney princess who’s an undocumented immigrant. We need a disney princess who’s actually a union worker. We need a disney princess who’s trans.”

The tweet played off a popular meme where people suggest ways to make Disney princesses more inclusive.

The Planned Parenthood Keystone tweet has since been deleted, but it prompted plenty of responses from Twitter users.

Next Frozen movie needs an abortion subplot https://t.co/VAFtzBbdH8 — Charlie Nash 🌲 ☭ (@MrNashington) March 27, 2018

Turns out tweeting that Disney Princesses need abortions is not great PR pic.twitter.com/ixtRA33Z07 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2018

Disney princesses are for CHILDREN and these are adult issues. Jesus. This far-out crap is why we got stuck with Donald Trump. 🙄 — Heather (@704heather) March 27, 2018

Disney princesses are geared towards children NOT adults… why have Disney princesses with unanimated, real life, serious adult issues?! Forget how confusing this will be for children, just as long as the left can keep pushing their agenda… https://t.co/UIvllpaDbT — CE (@CaphillPanda) March 27, 2018

Planned Parenthood Keystone responded to a request for comment from WNEP with an email saying: