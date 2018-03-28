× One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Stillwater Wednesday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., police say they responded to check the welfare of a man who called 911 saying he was suicidal.

The man told the dispatcher he was walking south from an apartment complex on north Boomer Road and that he was going to jump out in front of traffic.

Two officers saw the man walking on the sidewalk on Boomer Road near Stillwater High School.

They then approached him to find out if he was the caller.

“As the officers approached the man he produced a pistol and a knife. Both of the officers fired their weapons and the man was shot,” said Stillwater police.

The man, whose identity is unknown at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say he is a Caucasian male in his 30’s.

Neither of the officers were injured.

The Stillwater Police Department has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigate the shooting.