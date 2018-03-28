× Shawnee schools announce plans to feed students during teacher walkout

SHAWNEE, Okla. – While a teacher walkout is just days away, several local school districts are taking steps to keep their students fed throughout the duration of the walkout.

The Oklahoma Education Association is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it is tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t increase teacher and staff pay.

If the walkout occurs, schools across the state have announced that they will close.

Shawnee Public Schools announced that it will still provide breakfast and lunch for all children at no charge in the event of a walkout.

“In the event of a teacher walkout beginning on April 2, 2018, Shawnee Public Schools plans to provide breakfast and lunch for all community members ages 18 and under at no charge. Local bus stops will be utilized as feeding locations for both breakfast and lunch. Bus stop locations and times can be found on the Shawnee Public Schools website. If your child walks to school, although he school site will be closed, breakfast and lunch will be available outside the cafeteria doors from 8:00-8:45 am for breakfast and from 11:30 am- 12:15 pm for lunch. Parental/guardian supervision is required at all feeding locations. It is the parent/guardian’s responsibility to advise Shawnee Public School Staff of any food allergies at the time of feeding. Thank you for your continued support of Shawnee Public Schools,” a letter from the district to parents read.

