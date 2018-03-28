Tecumseh Police Department unveils new memorial for fallen officers

In the video, you can hear Officer Terney say “Central, I’ve been hit.”

“We believe Officer Terney returned fire after he was hit,” Smothermon said.

Smothermon said Terney was shot twice, and Shepard was shot at least three times.

They were both rushed to nearby hospitals, but Terney died from his injuries. Officer Terney had been with the Tecumseh Police Department for one year.

Shepard is facing charges of first-degree murder, knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty in the case since Shepard met five of eight aggravating circumstances that warrant a death sentence. According to online records, the case is set to go to trial on June 18.

Constable John A. Armstrong; End of Watch: November 7, 1940

Constable Armstrong was shot and killed as he and another constable attempted to serve court papers to a man for unpaid debt. They were ordered to collect $7.10 or confiscate the man's car.

After confronting the man, the man then went into his house, got a shotgun and shot Constable Armstrong in the chest.

The man was convicted of manslaughter one month later and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Constable Armstrong had been with the Tecumseh Police Department for 16 years.

Chief of Police Grover C. Butler; End of Watch: April 18, 1932

Chief Butler was shot and killed while on foot patrol around 1:30 a.m.

He was walking behind the Tecumseh Post Office when he was ambushed by a man underneath a porch.

Despite being shot twice, Chief Butler was able to return fire and empty his revolver, however, "none of the shots took effect," the memorial reads.

Chief Butler was taken to the doctor's office where he died approximately eight hours later.

Before he died, he was able to identify the suspect who was apprehended the next day, along with an accomplice, and both were sentenced to life in prison for Chief Butler's murder.