Undercover detective posing as pre-teen leads to arrest of Okmulgee County Jail employee 

OKMULGEE, Okla. – An Okmulgee County Jail employee was arrested after allegedly soliciting an undercover detective, who was posing as a pre-teen, for sex.

The investigation began in mid-March after a detective, posing as a pre-teen, began talking to a man, 28-year-old Joshua Caudle.

During a two-week time period, numerous conversations took place between the detective and Caudle.

Caudle had started a conversation with the detective “via a specific internet profile, which he apparently later deleted.” He then started talking to the detective again through another profile.

Investigators say Caudle “expressed an interest in a sexual encounter with the underage female.”

The detective and Caudle set a time and place to meet.

On Tuesday, investigators followed Caudle leaving the jail and arrested him at the location where he was supposed to meet the “pre-teen.”

At the time of Caudle’s arrest, he was still in his jail uniform, armed with a handgun and wearing body armor.

He was booked into the Okmulgee County Jail on charges of electronically soliciting a minor for sex, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony and wearing body armor while in the commission of a felony.