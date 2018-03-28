Wind turbine catches fire near Weatherford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEATHERFORD, Okla. - Several residents near Weatherford caught video of a wind turbine on fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The thick, black smoke could be seen for miles, but News 4 viewer Brandy Graham says it was the foul smell of plastic burning that caught her attention. She was sharing the video live on Facebook as piece of the turbine started to fall and the smoke grew thicker and darker.

The fire could be seen from I-40 and Hwy 54.

No word on what caused the wind turbine to catch fire.