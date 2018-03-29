4 Oklahomans hospitalized in salmonella outbreak linked to kratom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health is warning people about a salmonella outbreak linked to a product used to relieve pain.

Kratom, an herb sold at CBD stores and other outlets, is linked to 91 illnesses across the country, and 35 of those people were hospitalized. Four of those individuals were in Oklahoma.

The outbreak started back in October.

“This something individuals are using as kind of a natural stimulant,” said Laurence Burnsed with the Oklahoma State Department of Health. “Some apparently use for substitutes for other products such as an opioid substitute for a stimulant.”

The CDC and other agencies said certain strands of kratom have been contaminated with salmonella and it’s unclear how this happened.

People affected experience gastrointestinal symptoms that can last for several days, and people who are older or have certain conditions could end up in the hospital.

“In general, public officials are advising to avoid using kratom because of multitude of brands and types that have been confirmed as having been contaminated with salmonella,” Burnsed said.

Of the four affected in Oklahoma, two are from the Tulsa area and the others are from Cleveland County.