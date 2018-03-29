Driver pulled from burning vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A driver was pulled from a burning vehicle Thursday night.

Officials say it started with a two-vehicle collision near I-40 and S. MacArthur.

Police say one of the vehicles continued driving, hit an interstate sign, and then drove into a ditch, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

An Oklahoma City police officer who was in the area saw smoke and went to the scene.

Witnesses told the officer someone was trapped in the vehicle. The officer then broke the window and pulled the driver out.

The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

No one else was in the vehicle.

There were no injuries in the other vehicle.

The driver will be arrested for DUI after being checked out at the hospital.