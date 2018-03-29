Edmond Fine Arts Institute offers daily art camp during teacher walkout

EDMOND, Okla. – A local arts institute announced that it will offer a daily art camp as long as there is a teacher walkout.

The Edmond Fine Arts Institute announced that it is watching teacher negotiations closely and if there is a walkout on April 2, the organization will offer a daily art camp until school resumes.

Students between first and fifth grade will rotate between visual art classes including drawing, painting, clay, mixed media and more. Four new project each day will allow campers to work with faculty in a creative and fun environment.

Art camp time is 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is $55 a day. Students should bring a sack lunch each day.

Enrollment is daily and refunds will only be given if school resumes.

Space is limited, so you’ll have to sign up early or call (405) 340-4481.