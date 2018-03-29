× Escapee captured in Okmulgee County

OKMULGEE, Okla. – A man is back behind bars after he was able to escape from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Earlier this month, officials say Todd Hicks walked away from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center, a minimum-security prison in Taft.

He was serving a 15-year sentence for burglary convictions in Tulsa County.

On March 29, the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office learned that Hicks was at a home in the 800 block of S. Kern in Okmulgee.

Deputies went to the home and took him into custody without incident.

Officials say Hicks was taken to the Okmulgee County Jail, where he will be held without bond while he awaits a return to the Department of Corrections.

“We thank our partners in law enforcement and the public for their efforts and assistance bringing this individual back into our custody,” ODOC Director Joe M. Allbaugh said