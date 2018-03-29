“I think our students enjoy doing nice things,” Anadarko students RAWKing in kindness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANADARKO, Okla. - One Oklahoma school district is teaching students valuable lessons in kindness - lessons that stretch far beyond the classroom walls.

While teaching the three R's is part of every schools' curriculum, at Anadarko Public Schools, they go one step further.

“We are hoping to teach our students how to go out and do projects for people without getting something in return," said Kim Hancock, Gifted and Talent Coordinator.

Their idea is simple - RAWK - Random Acts of Warrior Kindness.

Teachers say these small, yet important acts of kindness, go a long way.

“I think our students enjoy doing nice things. They enjoy being ‘RAWK'd’ and they enjoy ‘RAWKing’ others," said Principal Lavonda Bost.

And the students have embraced RAWK.

"You make rocks and you paint and decorate them and stuff, then you put them around Anadarko. Once you find one, you go hide it for someone else, or you can keep it," said one student.

Anadarko Public Schools - one more great example of what’s right with our schools.

