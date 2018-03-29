Inmate carjacks van in Oklahoma City; later taken into custody

OKLAHOMA CITY – An inmate is back in custody after carjacking a van in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police say a contractor that works with the Department of Corrections in a work release program with the half-way house was dropping off inmates after their day at work on Thursday.

When they arrived at the house, an inmate who is not with the work release program, Christopher Shepard, came out of the house yelling and jumped in the van, demanding a ride.

The contractor said no and the inmate then assaulted him and carjacked the van.

Officials say the inmate did not get too far from the house and hopped a curb near the service road on I-35 and Britton. He then got out of the van, found a golf club-type of weapon, approached another vehicle, and asked for a ride.

When that driver said no, the inmate began hitting the vehicle, but did not carjack them.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrived at the scene and took the inmate into custody.

Shepard has a long criminal history ranging from burglary in the second degree to assault and battery on a police officer.