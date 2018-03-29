Local church teams up with Feed the Children to provide meals during teacher walkout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - With teachers planning to walk out on April 2, many are wondering what will happen to the countless kids who depend on school lunches.

Now, a local church is stepping up to help. Thanks to a collaboration with Feed the Children, they now have 10,000 meals ready to go for kids who desperately need them.

"We have seen kids in real troubling situations where there is absolutely no food in their home," said Chad Clement, Pastor at Mission OKC.

Clement spends a lot of time helping children in dire need, along with the help of volunteers, like his mother, Deana.

"The extremely touching thing thing is that they always want to take food home to a parent or to a child that's too young perhaps to come," Deana said.

When they heard of the upcoming teacher walkout, they knew that need would grow - as countless kids depend on the lunches their schools provide.

"It's creating a human crisis in our state that the churches and the civic organizations are trying desperately to meet," Chad said.

That need is now being at least partially met thanks to the help of Mission OKC and Feed the Children, who provided these shelf-stable meals.

Mission OKC is prepared to start handing them out to kids and families from a warehouse on the city's north side on Classen just north of Wilshire.

They're inviting metro churches out, as well.

"They're welcome to come and load up cases of lunches if they can come back and bring those to their church and be a place where the local kids can come and get those lunches from them," Chad said.

It's all in attempt to help meet a need with no timeline.

"We're praying that there is no need for these kids to go hungry next week," Chad said. "We're praying that the legislature can get things worked out with the teachers and the kids can get back in school."

But, if not - they're prepared.

If you'd like to pick up meals for your family or your church, the warehouse is located at 8201 N. Classen, Suite B. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday as long as the walkout lasts.

You can also call them for more information at 405-694-8380.