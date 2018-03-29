Man causes several crashes in high speed chase in Moore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - A man is in jail after leading police on a dangerous high speed chase, causing several crashes before finally rolling his car.

An officer first tried to pull Vernard Marzett over after he was spotted in the 1500 block of N. Santa Fe Ave. Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said he was dragging his bumper, which drew police suspicion.

Marzett ignored the attempted traffic stop, instead cutting through a gas station and hitting the gas. The officer followed and the chase was on.

According to the affidavit, Marzett sped down N.W. 27th Street and police watched him "narrowly avoid three bicyclists crossing the road."

He then swerved to the other side of the street to pass traffic and flew through a red light at an intersection, where he hurdled into a pickup truck, injuring the driver.

But police said Marzett didn't stop, entering I-35, which at the time was crowded with heavy traffic. The officer chased him down the shoulder until Marzett suddenly pulled into traffic and cut to the other side.

That's when Sgt. Lewis said the police supervisor called off the chase.

"It just became too dangerous, there was no reason to continue to have vehicles hit," Sgt. Lewis said.

But he said Marzett still didn't slow down, and ran several vehicles off the road and collided with others. Finally, his car stalled and rolled at 19th Street and I-35.

Marzett ran on foot, but police quickly caught him. He was found with methamphetamine and a loaded gun.

"It's not normal for someone to be that reckless," Sgt. Lewis said.

Marzett is charged with endangering others while eluding police, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, driving with a revoked or suspended license, and failure to carry insurance.