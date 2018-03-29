Mustang woman sentenced to prison for fraud, tax crimes; ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Mustang woman was sentenced to prison Thursday for wire fraud and signing a false federal income tax return in connection with a $1.3 million embezzlement.

On August 8, 2017, Vanessa Pollard was charged by information with one count of wire fraud and one count of signing a false federal income tax return.

According to charges, Pollard worked for an insurance agency in Yukon as a bookkeeper from April 1999 until early August 2016.

As part of her job, she “reviewed monthly bank statements, made entries in an internal accounting system, and reconciled those records with a business checking account at Yukon National Bank.”

She was accused of writing unauthorized checks and making unauthorized interstate wire transfers from the business checking account to payer her personal credit card accounts.

She had also allegedly altered bank statements to conceal the payments from the agency’s management.

On August 30, 2017, Pollard pleaded guilty to transmitting $3,178 through interstate wires in January 2014 with the intent to defraud her employer. She also pleaded guilty to signing a false tax return.

She admitted that on May 12, 2013, she signed a personal federal tax return for the 2012 calendar year that she she knew was false because it reported only $50,736 in total income when she knew her 2012 income was much higher.

Thursday, Pollard was sentenced to 37 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

As part of the sentence, she must pay restitution of $1,239,822.95 to her former employer, $25,000 to Travelers Casualty Insurance, and $127,287 to the Internal Revenue Service.

In a plea agreement, she agreed to forfeit property purchased with funds traceable to her embezzlement, including her house in Mustang, two trucks, a sports car, three motorcycles, a boat, two jet skis, and a retirement account.