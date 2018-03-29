Norman Animal Welfare to no longer accept animals in privately-owned traps

NORMAN, Okla. – Organizers at a local animal welfare say they will no longer accept any privately owned live traps containing wildlife.

Beginning in April, Norman residents will no longer be able to drop off animals caught in privately owned traps to the Norman Animal Welfare Center.

Instead, the citizens will now need to drop off the animals at the WildCare Foundation, located at 7601 84th St. in Noble. The facility is open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials say the change in policy is to protect and care for the trapped animals, as well as to resolve ongoing concerns about the storage and return of private traps to their owners. Any resident whose trap is currently at the shelter should recover their property during the first week in April. Beyond that time frame, they will become city property.

Organizers say citizens should attempt to get wildlife to move from their property instead of trapping them. First, they encourage you remove the environment that is drawing them to your property.

Failing to adhere safe and humane trapping practices may result in criminal charges.