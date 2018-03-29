Oklahoma City Navy veteran, wife get free home makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - What was once dingy and dinged is now shiny and new. Joe and Leona Paris are getting a free home makeover.

"It's just been a real blessing," said Joe, a 75-year-old Navy veteran.

They got new siding, exterior paint and improvements to their bathroom and kitchen.

"This morning, I saw the rain and said 'We are going anyway. We will do what we can because that's what we are about,'" said volunteer JanaRay Mcbride.

Joe and Leona can't keep up with home repairs as they have aged.

"You realize you can't be swinging a hammer or lifting this or doing that," Joe told News 4.

Thursday morning, Joe and Leona sat back and watched a team of two dozen volunteers descend on their south side home. When the trailers and all the volunteers pulled up, they thought they'd won the lottery.

They inherited the old home when Leona's parents passed away.

"I said, 'Lord, if mom could see this now,'" Leona said. "I heard people upstairs could look down and see us. She'd be proud. Oh, she'd be proud."

The partnership between The Home Depot and Habitat for Humanity is improving the homes and lives of thousands of U.S. military veterans and their families one paint stroke at a time, including the Paris' home.

"To see the faces of the people when they come see - I'm sorry, I'm getting excited - just their faces," said volunteer Bess Martinez. "We've done something, and it feels good in the heart."

It's amazing what a little coat of sunshine can do.

Since the program began, The Home Depot and Habitat for Humanity have made improvements to nearly 35,000 homes and facilities across the country.