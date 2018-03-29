× Oklahoma City schools: All classes, activities canceled for Monday for teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – After a teacher pay raise measure was passed by both chambers and landed on the governor’s desk, several school districts began taking a closer look at the scheduled teacher walkout.

Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that all classes and activities are canceled across the district on Monday, April 2 for the walkout.

School buildings will be closed to students and families.

However, district leaders say Oklahoma City teachers who choose not to participate in the walkout may come to school, or take personal, business or unpaid leave. Support staff and ProTech employees should report to work.

Officials say students can miss up to four days before additional instructional days must be made up. Any missed instruction beyond those four days will be made up by either increasing the minutes of future instructional days or adding additional days to the school calendar.

The district will also provide meals at no cost to students at more than 100 locations throughout Oklahoma City, Spencer and Midwest City for the first five days of the potential walkout. A comprehensive list of meal pick-up locations can be found online.

Oklahoma City Public Schools graduation ceremonies and proms will take place as scheduled regardless of a teacher walkout.