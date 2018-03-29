Oklahoma deputy ditches lunch to stop alleged assault, robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — A sheriff’s deputy has saved the day, rushing out of a local restaurant to stop an assault and robbery.

It happened near the intersection of N.W. 23rd and Penn.

"I'm just glad there was someone to help me when this happened," the victim of the senseless crime told News 4. "You don't expect these things to happen during the day."

He was assaulted and almost robbed in broad daylight. Fortunately, the sheriff's deputy was eating at a nearby McDonald's.

"The deputy said he had actually just taken a bite of his Big Mac when, all of a sudden, he looked across the street. He saw one individual assault another individual," said Mark Opgrande with the OCSO. "He bolted out of the restaurant, ran across the street. This was before the other deputy even knew what was going on. He looked out and saw his partner running outside."

Deputy Davis put the "fast" back in fast food Wednesday. Davis was just about to eat when he saw a man assault and rob another man outside the restaurant. He immediately ran out and apprehending the suspect. Unfortunately he left the burger behind. All in a days work. pic.twitter.com/VtcEfMwGmO — Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) March 29, 2018

His partner followed him outside, and they took the suspect, 28-year-old Alex Duru, into custody. As for the victim, he suffered from a broken nose and some bruises.

"I'm okay," he said. "I've got a car over here which was given to me by some kind people across the way. I haven't driven in over 30 years, but now I'm wondering is it more dangerous to be in a car or to be a pedestrian?"

The victim said this happened when he was on the way home from the liquor store. He's thankful for the deputy who rushed to his rescue before it was too late.

"I'd just like to say thank you," the victim said. "I'd also like to find out where my three bottles of wine are that I bought to have with dinner."

Duru was arrested on a charge of assault and battery. Officials with the OCSO said he has been arrested several times in the past.