× Oklahoma schools announce closings for teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – Many schools across the state say they’re closing due to a teacher walkout.

The walkout is planned for Monday, April 2.

Thursday, Governor Fallin signed HB1010XX, a $447 million tax increase that would fund an average $6,000 pay increase for teachers, money for support staff, state employees and textbooks.

In the bill, tax increases include:

Gross production tax (GPT) is raised to 5 percent

3 cents on unleaded gas, 6 cents for diesel

$1 for tobacco products

$5 hotel/motel tax

However, many districts across the state are planning to walkout and are taking their fight to the State Capitol Monday morning.

The Oklahoma Education Association says they’re fighting for $10,000 over a three-year period for teacher pay raises and funding purposes.

Several school districts have announced they’ll be closed Monday including:

Oklahoma City Public Schools

Norman Public Schools

Bethany Public Schools

Shawnee Public Schools

Harrah Public Schools

Mid-Del Public Schools

El Reno Public Schools

Mustang Public Schools – also closed Tuesday, April 3

Putnam City Schools

Bethel Public Schools

Cache Public Schools

Coyle Public Schools

John Rex Charter School

Little Axe Public Schools

Harding Charter Prep

Yukon Public Schools say they will announce their decision Friday morning.

For more schools that are closing, click here.