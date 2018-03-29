Oklahoma schools announce closings for teacher walkout
OKLAHOMA CITY – Many schools across the state say they’re closing due to a teacher walkout.
The walkout is planned for Monday, April 2.
Thursday, Governor Fallin signed HB1010XX, a $447 million tax increase that would fund an average $6,000 pay increase for teachers, money for support staff, state employees and textbooks.
In the bill, tax increases include:
- Gross production tax (GPT) is raised to 5 percent
- 3 cents on unleaded gas, 6 cents for diesel
- $1 for tobacco products
- $5 hotel/motel tax
However, many districts across the state are planning to walkout and are taking their fight to the State Capitol Monday morning.
The Oklahoma Education Association says they’re fighting for $10,000 over a three-year period for teacher pay raises and funding purposes.
Several school districts have announced they’ll be closed Monday including:
- Oklahoma City Public Schools
- Norman Public Schools
- Bethany Public Schools
- Shawnee Public Schools
- Harrah Public Schools
- Mid-Del Public Schools
- El Reno Public Schools
- Mustang Public Schools – also closed Tuesday, April 3
- Putnam City Schools
- Bethel Public Schools
- Cache Public Schools
- Coyle Public Schools
- John Rex Charter School
- Little Axe Public Schools
- Harding Charter Prep
Yukon Public Schools say they will announce their decision Friday morning.
For more schools that are closing, click here.