OSU Unveils Future Home of Cowboys Baseball

Oklahoma State's baseball program will have a new stadium within two years, as the Cowboys on Thursday unveiled plans for a new ballpark, scheduled to be ready in time for the 2020 season.

According to OSU's news release, the complex will include approximately 3,500 permanent seats, 13 suites and 400 premium seats in dedicated club and suite areas. Seating can be expanded to 8,000 as needed.

The facility will have a playground area and an outfield plaza, plus a 2,000 square foot video board.

The OSU lockerroom will be 7,400 square feet and feature state of the art technology for performance enhancement and physical wellness.

The playing surface will be natural grass

“The stadium will be a physical manifestation of Oklahoma State University’s commitment to excellence in baseball,” said Athletic Director Mike Holder. “Thank you to Boone Pickens for buying the 100 acres that has become the athletic village and for sharing the belief that every student athlete and every coach deserves an opportunity to compete at the highest level.”

“The tradition of OSU baseball plus the leadership of Josh Holliday and Rob Walton gave life to the fundraising campaign. Thank you to all the generous donors who have made this dream a reality,” Holder said.” This is a special day for our baseball program. A day to pay homage to the past, dream big about the future, and realize that all things are possible at OSU.”

“Our vision was to build a facility that would allow us to develop players at the highest level, teach leadership concepts and principles, embrace the team concept and provide a first-class experience for our loyal fans and alumni,” said head coach Josh Holliday. “When we set out to do this, we wanted to do it with our Stillwater community in mind and capture the same game day passion we see on display each Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium and throughout the winter at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The end result was exactly what we wanted. We accomplished our goal and it is beyond anything I could have envisioned.”

OSU has played at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium since 1981.

Preliminary work has begun on the new ballpark, to be built at the corner of Washington Street and McElroy Road.

Below are graphic renderings of the new stadium.