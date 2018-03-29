“Our kids deserve better,” Teachers in Edmond, Moore rally support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Signs, teachers, parents, students and plenty of drive-by supporters turned out in Edmond and Moore Thursday afternoon.

Organizers staged street-side rallies to support teachers and their scheduled walkouts. In Edmond, supporters lined up on Broadway from 33rd St. to 15th St.

Teachers say the current pay increase plan signed by Governor Fallin doesn’t provide enough for the kids.

"There’s not enough money, not only for the teachers, but for the students. Its like, $50 a student. A textbook is 80 bucks," said teacher Edward Holmes.

Edmond Superintendent Brett Towne issued a survey to Edmond teachers asking if they still want to proceed with the walkout on Thursday. The survey preceded by his thoughts that continuing the walkout would hurt relationships with legislators.

"Very unhappy, and I truly, if we are going to send out a survey, I think we have to let that survey stand on its own. It is not something where we should tell people how we believe they should vote," said Edmond teacher Chelsea Foo.

In Moore, supporters were on all four corners of 19th and Telephone.

Moore teachers are slated to walk out on Monday even with the proposed pay raise at the capitol.

"We know what has happened and it’s a start, but that is not enough. Our kids deserve better. More funding in Moore," said Moore teacher Theresa Mosier.