Police searching for woman accused of stealing gate from NW Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing a metal gate from a northwest Oklahoma City home.

On March 24th, police were called to a home in the 2600 block of N.W. 39th St.

The victim told police that her metal gate was stolen.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera shows a white female loading the gate up on top of a tan/champagne colored Cadillac.

The suspect’s vehicle was missing its front bumper and had black rims.

Authorities have released video to the public, hoping someone can help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.