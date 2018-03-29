× Resources for parents during potential teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – With the teacher walkout just days away, there are several organizations stepping up to help families in need of childcare.

Schools across the state have announced that they will close their doors if the walkout occurs.

In response, several organizations said they would open their doors to help care for children who have nowhere else to go.

In addition to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Science Museum Oklahoma, another museum said it is making its own plans in the event of a walkout.

The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum will host daily drop-in activities for children if a walkout occurs.

Some churches in Tulsa are even working to create day camps for children in that area.

Henderson Hills Baptist Church in Edmond has announced that it will be offering a free day camp for students throughout the walkout.

If your children like adventure, RIVERSPORT Adventure Park is hosting day camps for children with an adventurous streak.

For the more creative children, Edmond Fine Arts Institute is offering a daily art camp during the teacher walkout.

If you are looking for a way to entertain your children, the Oklahoma City Museum of Art is offering free admission to teachers and children during a potential teacher walkout.

For some families, feeding their children can be a struggle. However, Shawnee schools announced that they will be feeding children throughout the duration of the walkout.

Oklahoma City Public Schools alerted parents about its plan to make sure kids will be able to eat, even if the schools are closed.