Spencer offering amnesty program for traffic citations

SPENCER, Okla. – Residents in one Oklahoma community will be given a second chance to pay fines and avoid jail time.

During the month of April, the City of Spencer will allow residents who failed to appear before a court or pay their traffic fines to participate in a one-time amnesty program.

Officials say anyone who failed to appear in court could be facing a $600 fine or 60 days in jail. However, that criminal charge will be dismissed and the bench warrant for their arrest will be recalled if they pay their original fine.

City leaders say they hope to provide a little bit of relief to people who have failed to appear before the municipal court for traffic citations, end of probation and jail fees.

Officials say the amnesty program does not apply to DUI offenses.

The amnesty program will begin April 1 and will continue through April 30.

Citation and payment information can be obtained by calling the Spencer Court Clerk at (405) 771-2905.