Go
Search
Watch Now:
5pm News
NewsChannel 4 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
KFOR.com
Menu
News
Sports
Links
Traffic
Ask The Expert
Events
Olympics 2018
Contests
Weather
58°
58°
Low
33°
High
60°
Wed
44°
61°
Thu
51°
72°
Fri
25°
56°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
School closings impacted by Oklahoma teacher walkout
Up to the minute Election Returns
Posted 12:23 pm, March 29, 2018, by
KFOR Digital Desk
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
NBC Shows
Click here to see what’s on NBC!
Popular
Gov. Fallin releases statement regarding Oklahoma teacher walkout
Several metro school districts close Tuesday for teacher walkout
In-N-Out Burger coming to northwest Oklahoma City?
Latest News
Live KFOR hawk camera
Live Goose Cam outside KFOR studios
Officials: Oklahoma City schools feed over 1,500 students during teacher walkout
Teachers, state trooper help find child with autism during Oklahoma rally
Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 3-month-old baby
Mysterious pickle jar keeps reappearing on ramp to Missouri highway, baffling drivers
News
Western Heights holds town hall ahead of possible teacher walkout as pay raise plan moves forward at capitol
News
Video shows police officers helping to save life of choking baby
News
Silver Dollar City’s new $26 million ride said to be ‘the fastest yet’
News
California deputies pull over… 2 hot-air balloons
News
Sports
Lorde fan of the Thunder after visit from players at her Tulsa concert
News
UPDATE: H.E. Bailey Turnpike Norman Spur opens after crews contain grass fire
News
Police arrest 13-year-old following threat at Oklahoma school district
News
Police: Man allegedly stole from intensive care nurses at Oklahoma City hospital
News
Filmmaker Kevin Smith survives heart attack with ‘100% blockage’
News
SPCA needs help after cops find 286 rabbits at one home
News
80 percent of teachers back in class at Western Heights schools
News
In 1979, this teacher’s dad went on strike; she walked out for the same reason
News
Hundreds of people trash home after Airbnb guest throws ‘New Year’s Banger’
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.