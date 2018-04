OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have released video of a home burglary in northwest Oklahoma City, hoping someone will recognize the suspects.

On March 25th, police say two men broke into a home in the 1400 block of N.W. 92nd St.

The suspects are described as two white males. They reportedly left the scene in a 4-door Chevy car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.