102-year-old woman reminisces about time on early Oklahoma City street car

OKLAHOMA CITY - Residents lined up to be one of the first to step onto the Oklahoma City streetcar on Friday morning.

Some brought mementos from the original Oklahoma streetcar, which started running in 1903.

Edna Tims was a part of that history.

By the time Edna was born in 1915, the street car had more than a decade under its belt.

"I guess we just never thought it was real important because we just figured it would always be there," Tims said.

Back then, the streetcar went to Norman, El Reno and Guthrie too. It was privately owned and controlled by city visionaries like Anton Classen and John Shartel.

The 102-year-old says the old trolley was often full of passengers, partly because automobiles weren't widely used.

"Of course, the dust bowl started about the time I was here and going riding," she said.

During the Great Depression, Edna couldn't afford to ride it at times

"Money was short then so we didn't just ride all of the time," she said.

It's all she knew, so it came as a shock when it shut down in the late 1940s.

"It was kind of disappointing when it was all taken out, you know. Now it seems real exciting to have this come back," she said.

On Friday, Edna got a second chance to get on a streetcar in Oklahoma City with a more modern design.

"It wasn't like this," she laughed.

A new look for the street car in a city that's changed quite a bit since it last made an appearance 70 years ago.

The Oklahoma City streetcar is scheduled to start operating by the end of the year.