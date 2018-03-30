4 the weekend: Easter activities, pop up shop

St. Luke’s on N. Sooner Road in Edmond has a free egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday and they’ll also have inflatables for the kids.

And Edmond’s First Baptist Church will hold a community-wide Easter egg hunt at Mitch Park from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday

They’ll have over 35,000 eggs, food trucks and games.

You can also check out the website for People’s Church for details on their weekend Easter events.

Slay the Stage Fest is also going on in Edmond at the UCO Jazz Lab.

This is from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is a benefit event featuring female artists.

For the Culture Pop Up Shop is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ice Event Center and Grill at N.E. 36th and Lottie.

This is free to attend with over 30 vendors, plus snow-cones and a moonwalk for the kids.

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on News 4.