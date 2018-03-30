Baby rescued from burning home in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A baby trapped inside a burning home on the city's southeast side made it out alive thanks to Oklahoma City firefighters.

The fire broke out around noon Friday near S.E. 52nd and Byers Avenue.

"Being on a ladder company, we carry no water, so our first thought was to get in, find the child and get him and ourselves out," said Major Dave Maynard.

Maynard's crew had to go in through a window where they found the boy in a play pen.

Witnesses say the mother and two other kids made it out.

Laurie Cooper said the mom yelled for help.

"My husband gets out, jumps the fence and he tries to go in there, but it was already too hot," said Cooper.

The fire was too much for Cooper's husband and others to handle.

"This was considered a defensive fire. We wouldn't even go into this ordinarily," said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson.

Cooper said she's glad crews went inside the home.

"I put my head down on my truck and I prayed to the Lord to let this baby, a child of God, come out alive," she said.

The mother and other two children were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

The baby is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.