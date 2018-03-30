Deer Creek High School teacher arrested after allegedly soliciting sex from a minor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - A teacher at Deer Creek High School was arrested after allegedly soliciting sex from a minor.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics arrested 44-year-old Jeramy Gregston, of Edmond, on Friday.

Gregston is a computer teacher and Assistant Boys Basketball Coach at Deer Creek High School.

OBN officials say he was arrested for soliciting a minor for sex and for the use of a computer to commit a felony.

Assistant Superintendent Lenis DeRieux issued the following statement Friday evening:

"The Deer Creek School District is deeply disturbed by specific allegations regarding a Deer Creek High School Teacher. While we cannot comment on the specifics of this case, I can assure you that the District’s top priority is to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment for all students. Deer Creek maintains an unwavering expectation that every employee conduct him or herself in a manner that honors education and protects children.

Deer Creek was just made aware of the allegations and has begun an investigation. Obviously, this is a serious situation, and the District is cooperating fully with law enforcement."