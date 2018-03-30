Free concert allows attendees to ‘buy a teacher a drink’

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local organization is sponsoring a benefit concert to support teachers and families affected by the upcoming teacher walkout.

The Community Alliance of Oklahoma is hosting “The 5th Element: Buy A Teacher A Drink” on Thursday, April 5 at 8 p.m.

The concert will feature Peyton Benge, Vic Goes Hard, Sid Carter, Werdoze and Fresh.

It will give attendees a chance to purchase a beverage for teachers by telling the staff they wish to do so. Teachers will be able to show a teacher ID from any school district and be able to enjoy a free drink from a concert attendee.

“We recognize that schools are pillars in our communities, providing critical services outside the scope of academics that are of paramount importance,” said CAOK Board Chair Maurianna Adams. “CAOK and Community builders across the state want to ensure that teachers are supported and that students and families have access to essential resources.”

The free concert will be held at 51st Street Speakeasy, located at 1114 N.W. 51st St. in Oklahoma City. It is free to enter and attendees must be 21-years-old or older.