Infant transported to hospital following house fire in S.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An infant was transported to a local hospital after being rescued from a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicate a home caught fire in the 300 block of S.E. 52nd, near Shields, around 12 p.m. Friday.

A mother and her three children were reportedly at home when the fire started.

The mother and two of the children made it out of the home, but the infant was still in the play pen, officials said.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the home was engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to make it into the home and get the baby out.

Initial reports indicated the baby needed CPR; however, fire officials later clarified the infant did not need CPR.

The baby was transported to a local hospital.

Fire officials told KFOR that the baby is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.