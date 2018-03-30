Information for anyone traveling to the Oklahoma State Capitol for the walkout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety released information for anyone who plans to travel to the Oklahoma State Capitol for the walkout.

Teachers and state employees across Oklahoma plan to stage a walkout on Monday, April 2. Many of these individuals will be traveling to the Capitol building in Oklahoma City.

State officials say up to 30,000 people are expected to attend the demonstration. Enhanced security measures will be in place on the grounds and inside the building.

DPS says teachers wanting to go inside of the capitol will need to clear security similar to that of an airport.

"There are people that have never been to the capitol before who are not familiar with the process that you have to go through to get inside the building there. So that can create some problems," said Capt. Paul Timmons with DPS. Timmons encourages people to bring only what they need to keep the security lines moving.

He also says avoid driving if you can.

"The best advice I can give is to carpool or ride one of the buses," said Timmons. "If you have to drive, there may be places north or south of the capitol where you can park, but you end up having to walk for a ways."

Individuals who plan to attend this gathering should be aware of the following instructions from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety:

Every person entering the Capitol building must go through security. The lines will be long, so plan on long wait times.

State employees attending the demonstration may hold up their state ID to expedite their entrance.

No overnight camping will be allowed on Capitol grounds.

No guns, knives or other weapons are allowed inside the building.

Signs are allowed inside the Capitol ONLY if they are not on a stick. Banners are allowed but cannot be posted on any walls inside the building.

Face masks are not allowed.

The state has not determined a limit on the number of people who can be inside the building at the same time. State officials reserve the right to limit numbers if the size of the crowd becomes a safety issue, and at that point the process will be “one in, one out.”

Carry as few items as possible to facilitate security procedures and keep the lines moving more quickly.

The forecast currently calls for cool weather and a chance of rain. Be aware that you may be spending a large part of the day outdoors and dress accordingly.

Citizens who are visiting or calling state offices need to be aware that many employees may be taking part in the walkout. Expect delays and staff shortages.

People who live and work in the Capitol area of Oklahoma City are advised to plan for major traffic congestion and delays in travel time on Monday.

DPS says if you work in the state capitol, have your government I.D. handy to avoid delays.