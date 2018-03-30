Local man has “windy wipeout” at Lake Hefner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's hard to harness what you can't see, but adrenaline junkies at Lake Hefner love to dance with the wind.

Oklahomans know it can be dangerous - as a kite cyclist recently learned at Lake Hefner.

"Apparently a gust of wind came along and kind of swept him up to a very significant height and came crashing down," said EMSA medic John Graham.

Witnesses say he was riding his kite trike on the trail, when a sudden shift in wind picked him up and threw him into the field.

Luckily, a father and his daughter were playing in this park, saw what happened and called 911.

The impact was so intense - it split the man's helmet in two, causing a critical head injury.

Caller: He's not really responding, but his eyes are open. And he's breathing real heavy. Dispatcher: Okay. Can you see if, like, does he have a helmet on or anything like that where you can tell? Caller: Yeah, he has a helmet on. Dispatcher: Okay.

The victim would spend more than a week in the hospital, but EMSA medics believe his helmet saved his life.

It's a good reminder to all recreation enthusiasts - safety gear is paramount as we embark on the great outdoors.

"They need to have all the padding they can get. Knee pads, elbow pads, wrist guards, but that number one most important is the helmet," Graham told News 4.