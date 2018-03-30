Logan County, Grady County officials hosting course to ‘Stop the Bleed’

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Following a mass casualty event like the school shooting in Florida, many people are asking how they can help in emergency situations.

After the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that killed more than two dozen people, a group of leaders from all walks of life came together to create the “Stop The Bleed” training course.

During a short training course, participants learn from professionals about treating injuries following a traumatic event. Participants learn about applying pressure to wounds and the proper way to tie a tourniquet.

“If you have this capability and this knowledge that you’re never going to know when you’re going to walk on to a scene or walk into a situation and have to use these skills and be the only person there,” Dr. Roxie Albrecht, Trauma Medical Director at OU Medical Center, told News 4.

OU Medicine says bleeding is the leading cause of preventable death in a trauma situation, accounting for over 35% of prehospital deaths. That's why they say bystanders can be critical in life-threatening events.

"Since we sometimes can't stop the events, because you can't stop natural disasters, we need to teach people how to respond to the event," Dr. Albrecht said.

On Saturday, individuals from Logan County and Grady County will learn to 'Stop the Bleed.'

Heartland Medical Direction has partnered with the Logan County Sheriff's Office, Guthrie Fire-EMS, Chickasha Fire-EMS and Tuttle Fire-EMS to offer courses to the public.

The course will be taught in Guthrie, Crescent, Tuttle and Chickasha simultaneously, beginning at 10 a.m. The primary site will be in Guthrie at the First Baptist Church New Life Center.