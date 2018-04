OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a bar code scanner from and Oklahoma City Dollar General Store.

On March 18th, police say a man walked into the Dollar General Store, located in the 1600 block of S.E. 44th, grabbed one of the bar code scanners and then left the store.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect on Facebook.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.