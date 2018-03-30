Medical examiner: OU student’s death ruled a suicide

NORMAN, Okla. -A medical examiner’s report is providing more details about the sudden death of a freshman at the University of Oklahoma.

In February, OU police began investigating the death of Kyle Carey after his body was found in Walker Center.

OU President David Boren released a statement saying:

“We are deeply saddened by Kyle’s tragic death. Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends.”

On Friday, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner released Carey's manner of death as a suicide.

The autopsy report states that Carey died from injuries associated with hanging.