Medical examiner: OU student’s death ruled a suicide

NORMAN, Okla. -A medical examiner’s report is providing more details about the sudden death of a freshman at the University of Oklahoma.
In February, OU police began investigating the death of Kyle Carey after his body was found in Walker Center.
OU President David Boren released a statement saying:
“We are deeply saddened by Kyle’s tragic death. Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends.”
On Friday, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner released Carey's manner of death as a suicide.
The autopsy report states that Carey died from injuries associated with hanging.
