Metro woman running half marathon for the first time with Oklahoma City bombing survivors

OKLAHOMA - "The first time we ran together, we did 3.2 miles and I couldn’t believe it. It was amazing and just lit this fire in me that, wow, I can improve this," said first-time half marathoner Stephanie Presley. "I felt like I really didn’t know how to run before, like I thought you just had to run as fast as you could."

Presley is running in her first half marathon at the Run to Remember.

But, she's not running alone.

"The half marathon for me is something that was never, never on my radar. Amy and Terri are survivors of such a tragic, tragic experience. Running with the two of them and knowing what they went through. I’ll think about them and what they’ve been through and their story, and it really helps to push me along," said Presley.

Presley is running with Amy Downs and Terri Talley - two survivors of the Oklahoma City bombing.

"That was a horrible day for us, but we’re resilient, pushed on and we didn’t let that hold us back," said Talley.

"You see our capitol and you see the hospital that Terri and I were both in. We didn’t know if we were going to be able to walk again," said Downs. "We didn’t know what our injuries were. We were victims at that point in time and today when we run past that hospital, we’re not victims anymore."

Presley says she's learned a lot from both women and looks forward to running with them in the marathon.

"They have taught me to believe in yourself. You can do anything, knowing that I’m running to remember even though at the time I didn’t know anyone that was directly impacted," Presley said. "They're running alongside me as survivors. They lived through it. They were part of such a horrible experience, so it’s definitely going to be one for the memory books."